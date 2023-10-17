It’s Getting Too Expensive to Have Fun

Last year marked the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance’s biggest year for attendance, with more than six million guests, said Paul Baribault, chief executive of the nonprofit.The starting price for a one-day pass to the zoo has risen from $56 in 2019 to $69 this year—mainly a result of wage inflation and the cost of materials such as animal food, Baribault said. Many fans became members of the alliance to reduce the cost of each visit.The zoo now has 28,000 higher-level memberships, nearly four times as many as in 2019, and the average membership-holder visits the zoo five times a year, compared with under four times a year in 2021.“We’re in a competitive marketplace—we have Disneyland, SeaWorld, Legoland and others right in our backyard," said Baribault, a former Disney executive. The zoo tries to increase prices carefully so that it doesn’t spook visitors.