It's mostly large state economies that benefit from corporate charity

However, 353 companies spent less than the mandated amount while 178 companies did not spend anything at all although a penalty provision is effective from January 2021. Defaulting companies can no longer explain away why they did not spend 2% of net profits on CSR and are liable to a penalty of at least ₹1 crore, while each defaulting officer is liable to at least ₹2 lakh in penalty. Large CSR spenders must carry out an independent impact assessment of their activities too. In FY21, 194 companies spent exactly as prescribed.