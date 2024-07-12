It’s time for the Fed to end the waiting game

The Fed’s publicly stated criteria for a rate cut, that it can be confident inflation is moving down toward its 2% target, appears to have been met. The core consumer-price index, stripping out food and energy, rose just 3.3% in June from a year earlier—the slowest pace in over three years. This year-over-year core CPI rate has either slowed or stayed the same for 16 straight months, making the market’s freakout over a supposed inflation rebound earlier this year look decidedly overblown.