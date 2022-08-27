Jackson Hole latest: Fed can’t fix fiscal-driven inflation

Top central bankers began the second day of their annual retreat in Jackson Hole on Saturday with an academic presentation on why fiscal policy was a key culprit behind the inflationary surge they are now fighting

Top central bankers began the second day of their annual retreat in Jackson Hole on Saturday with an academic presentation on why fiscal policy was a key culprit behind the inflationary surge they are now fighting.

Later in the day they’ll get an update from the head of the French, Swiss and South Korean central banks as well as European Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel.

Later in the day they'll get an update from the head of the French, Swiss and South Korean central banks as well as European Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel.

In the opening presentation of the session, the audience heard that the Fed won't be able to curb inflationary pressures because these are rooted in expansionary fiscal policy.

“The fact that approximately half of the recent increase in inflation has fiscal roots poses some specific challenges for policy makers today. Not only fiscal inflation tends to be highly persistent but it also requires a different policy response," the paper’s authors, Francesco Bianchi of Johns Hopkins University and Leonardo Melosi of the Chicago Fed, wrote.

The US central bank began raising interest rates in March, and many officials have since said they were too slow to begin doing so. Bianchi and Melosi argued that beginning to tighten sooner wouldn’t have made much difference for inflation, however.

"When inflation has a fiscal nature, monetary policy alone may not provide an effective response. To show this, we ask whether tightening monetary policy earlier on could have prevented the post-pandemic increase in US inflation," they wrote.

Economists, Fed officials and central bankers from around the world are in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this week for an annual conference hosted by the Kansas City Fed. The US inflation rate is near the highest level in four decades.

This year’s conference is being held in person for the first time since 2019.

