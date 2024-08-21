Jackson Hole: US Fed chair Jerome Powell to shift focus on labour vs inflation, signal rate cut trajectory for 2024

  Jackson Hole: US Fed chair Jerome Powell will indicate the upcoming rate cut trajectory for the year ahead by the central bank in the upcoming symposium at Wyoming

Nikita Prasad
Published21 Aug 2024, 07:44 PM IST
Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, during an Economic Club of Washington event in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, July 15, 2024. Photographer: Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg
Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, during an Economic Club of Washington event in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, July 15, 2024. Photographer: Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

US Federal Reserve officials have said that the health of the US job market is starting to draw their concern after consumer price-based inflation cooled towards the Fed's two per cent target. However, the pace of hiring has slowed, and the unemployment rate has increased in the world's largest economy. 

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will likely provide some hints about how the US central bank sees the economy and its next steps in a high-profile speech Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at the Fed’s annual conference of central bankers. Fed officials have used the platform to signal changes in their thinking or approach. Wall Street and emerging markets have fully priced in a rate cut for September when the US Fed meets for its next monetary policy meeting.

Labor vs inflation: Powell to focus on labor market trend, rate cut trajectory

Wall Street experts agree that the US Fed is getting closer to conquering high inflation, which began three years ago as the economy rebounded from the pandemic recession, putting millions of households under financial constraint. Few economists think Powell or any other Fed official is prepared to declare “mission accomplished.”

Economists say the Fed is now more focused on labor versus inflation as their policy is calibrated for inflation that is much higher than this. Still, how fast the Fed cuts rates in the coming months will depend on what the economic data shows. 

After the US government reported this month that hiring in July was much less than expected and that the jobless rate reached 4.3 per cent, the highest in three years, stock prices plunged for two days on fears that the US might fall into a recession. Some economists began speculating about a half-point Fed rate cut in September and perhaps another identical cut in November.

 

 

