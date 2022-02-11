‘Jailing clauses in biz laws deter entrepreneurship’

In 2020, the government had decriminalised the Companies Act and made amendments to allow in-house handling of procedural lapses to ensure the cases do not end up before tribunals. While only 18 offences used to be under the ministry’s internal mechanism earlier, now it deals with about 60 company law violations. Last year, the Parliament had also cleared an amendment to the Limited Liability Partnership Act to decriminalize some provisions. Besides, federal think tank NITI Aayog is working with the states to further improve ease of doing business and ease of living, Mint reported in March 2021. The report said frequent revisions in compliance requirements have also been a challenge.