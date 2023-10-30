Jake Sullivan has delineated the new world order US wants. What’s India’s place

The NSA is a political appointee. Sullivan’s article published in the prominent American journal Foreign Affairs goes into not just how the Biden administration perceives the world but also criticizes past policies as it talks about ‘the home front’ – of irrational ‘exuberance’ following the end of the Cold War, poorly designed trade policies, and “worrying vulnerabilities" in the US economy.

From the Indian perspective, what is key is how Sullivan explains why “it is the strategic decisions countries make that matter most". He offers us a glimpse into what the US seeks to invest in, who it will partner with, what it will fight for, what it will have problems with, how countries organize themselves internally and as well as what it will not do. While Americans defining their own interests is nothing new, their belief that they can pick and choose the fights they get into and the degree of their involvement especially in a world that is more multipolar and has more regional powers capable of creating global impact is misplaced.

The question now is whether the new world order that America seeks to design has a place for India in it.

The strength that Sullivan sees in America’s alliances and partnerships also comes with the weakness that its allies seldom now stand up for themselves. In fact, there is not enough in Sullivan’s article to suggest that the US is willing to create such incentive by actually sharing leadership. Instead, there is no sign yet that the Americans seek to reform their alliances into genuine partnerships, that they will not seek the decisive vote in crucial decisions. What is more, the self-belief in American power has been so overwhelming that Washington decided, for example, it could do without engagement with or with breaking promises to a major regional power like Iran. The ‘gap’ was filled instead by the Russians and the Chinese. The Americans may have only grudgingly given some space to India in its dealings with Iran and, that too, was never enough to help shape regional dynamics or to keep common adversaries like China out.

Bidenomics, meanwhile, represents an inward turn just as much as anything Donald Trump did and it is still about “sustaining America’s core advantages in geopolitical competition" even as it wishes to help “rally the world to address transnational challenges". However, potential partners like India are not interested in just sustaining the US’ core advantages but in creating and sustaining their own. This is not possible without shared leadership and without the US thinking that America’s core advantages are only about its own primacy in global politics and its own economic interests.

While the American NSA says the US is “investing in a twenty-first-century partnership" with India, most references simply place it in the category of other American partners. The US does not seem to yet see enough value in India’s current economic capacities and potential, and perhaps even has a concern with how Indian politics is currently organizing itself, to use Sullivan’s words. While India-US trade differences have kept negotiations on a trade agreement on hold since Biden took over, how India’s data localization plans have been bent to meet American expectations and the U-turn New Delhi has made within weeks of announcing import licensing requirements for laptops and other gadgets, drawing an outcry from global manufacturers, among them American, gives us an idea of what partnership with US demands. Sullivan’s reference to Australia’s increased investment in defence supporting the US defence industrial base suggests another pressure point – on India’s defence indigenization efforts. From New Delhi’s perspective, Sullivan appears to think “there have been encouraging signs that Beijing may recognize the value of stabilization", a sign not only that India-China border tensions are secondary but also that China remains the economic powerhouse of interest for the US, not India, regardless of the rhetoric on ‘friend-shoring’ and ‘China plus one’ we have been hearing.

What Sullivan’s piece should then remind Indians of is the bankruptcy of their own strategic thought, weaknesses of planning and capacity-building, their over-dependence on the US, and in general, a foreign policy and economic thinking approach built on hoping for the best instead of anticipating and preparing for crises, negotiating for bigger shares in investments and trade from positions of strength. For the US, China is not in the doghouse yet, and India is yet to become the ideal economic partner, let alone successor to Chinese economic prowess.