Jake Sullivan has delineated the new world order US wants. What’s India’s place

While the American NSA says the US is “investing in a twenty-first-century partnership" with India, most references simply place it in the category of other American partners. The US does not seem to yet see enough value in India’s current economic capacities and potential, and perhaps even has a concern with how Indian politics is currently organizing itself, to use Sullivan’s words. While India-US trade differences have kept negotiations on a trade agreement on hold since Biden took over, how India’s data localization plans have been bent to meet American expectations and the U-turn New Delhi has made within weeks of announcing import licensing requirements for laptops and other gadgets, drawing an outcry from global manufacturers, among them American, gives us an idea of what partnership with US demands. Sullivan’s reference to Australia’s increased investment in defence supporting the US defence industrial base suggests another pressure point – on India’s defence indigenization efforts. From New Delhi’s perspective, Sullivan appears to think “there have been encouraging signs that Beijing may recognize the value of stabilization", a sign not only that India-China border tensions are secondary but also that China remains the economic powerhouse of interest for the US, not India, regardless of the rhetoric on ‘friend-shoring’ and ‘China plus one’ we have been hearing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}