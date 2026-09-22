Jamie Dimon flags India's 'inconsistent application of taxes': What the JPMorgan CEO said about Indian economy

Global investors continue to view India favourably, although uncertainty over the way tax rules are applied remains a concern, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said in an interview.

Tax rules remain a concern for foreign investors Foreign investors have for years flagged concerns over India’s relatively high taxes and what they describe as inconsistent implementation of tax regulations. Some investors have also argued that certain policies do not fully align with international practices.

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“Most investors probably have very positive views on long-term investment in India, but they worry about the inconsistent application of taxes,” Dimon said in an interview with The Economic Times newspaper on Tuesday. “I get a lot of complaints from companies about paying more tax on a deal than they expected.”

The government took steps in June to address some of these concerns by removing taxes on foreign investments in government securities and relaxing restrictions on overseas ownership of certain bonds.

“Foreign companies often have a hard time competing here because they’re not allowed to. As a result, India attracts less foreign direct investment,” Dimon said. “Competition is good for India. Sometimes local companies use regulations to block competition, and the governments shouldn’t allow that. I think it’s bad for all Indian citizens.”

India sees record FDI, but net inflows remain modest India received a record close to $100 billion in foreign direct investment during the financial year that ended in March. However, net inflows were significantly lower at around $7 billion after foreign investors exited some of their earlier investments and Indian companies increased their investments overseas.

The contrasting figures highlight the difference between gross foreign investment entering India and the net amount of capital retained in the country.

AI, geopolitics and trade uncertainty affect investment Asked whether international investor interest in India had weakened as capital shifted towards artificial intelligence-related opportunities or because of domestic structural challenges, Dimon said investment decisions were being influenced by several factors.

He pointed to the growing importance of AI, geopolitical developments and uncertainty surrounding global trade. At the same time, concerns over taxation and the inconsistent implementation of regulations continued to weigh on investment sentiment, he said.

Foreign investors have withdrawn around $25 billion from Indian equities so far this year, reflecting some of the challenges facing the market.

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Dimon remains positive on India’s economic growth Despite these concerns, Dimon expressed confidence in India’s economic prospects. The Indian economy expanded at a pace close to 8% in the latest quarter, underscoring the strength of domestic growth.

Dimon said India still had scope to improve its regulatory environment, ensure greater consistency in taxation and provide investors with stronger policy certainty.

He also pointed to significant potential for India to further develop and deepen its capital markets, which could help support investment and economic growth over the longer term.