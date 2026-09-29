Jamie Dimon wants fewer trade barriers with Europe. But there’s a catch

JPMorgan Chase chief Jamie Dimon wants fewer trade barriers between the US and Europe, but his proposal comes with a catch: the European Union would first need to overhaul its economy, strengthen defence and reduce strategic dependencies.

Dimon laid out the proposal in an opinion piece published by the Wall Street Journal on Monday, presenting closer US-Europe economic ties as part of a broader effort to strengthen Western economies and alliances.

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“I believe the US should offer Europe a major inducement: If it executes meaningful economic and military reforms, including everything that we consider crucial for security and resiliency, the US will negotiate one big, beautiful economic and free-trade agreement with Europe,” Dimon wrote in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal published on Monday.

The proposal could eventually extend beyond Europe. “Many of the current disputes between Europe and the U.S. are minor compared with this agreement’s size and benefits. This pact could be extended to friendly democracies including Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Australia and the Philippines,” Dimon said.

What Jamie Dimon wants Europe to change Dimon’s proposal ties greater access to the US market to structural reforms in Europe.

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He called on the EU to complete its long-awaited Capital Markets Union and Banking Union to improve its competitiveness and ability to mobilise capital. He also pointed to implementing the recommendations of the Draghi report and strengthening the bloc’s defence, manufacturing and energy independence.

“A Europe that can mobilize capital, scale innovative companies, consolidate defense production, reduce strategic dependencies and generate stronger growth would be a more capable security partner, a more resilient economic partner and a stronger counterweight to Beijing’s economic power,” he said.

The proposal comes as Europe grapples with weak growth, limited scale among major companies and dependence on external suppliers in strategically important sectors.

Dimon’s trade proposal contrasts with Trump tariffs Dimon’s call for deeper trade ties comes as the Trump administration pursues a more protectionist approach.

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Washington’s relationship with major trading partners, including the European Union and Canada, has deteriorated amid President Donald Trump’s tariffs and combative negotiating tactics.

Also Read | Jamie Dimon warns a bond market reckoning Is coming.

Dimon instead argues that trade liberalisation could serve as an incentive for US allies to undertake broader economic and military reforms.

Seamless trade ties would be a “game changer” for the US and its allies, allowing them to “set the global rules on trade” and binding them together “in the face of autocratic pressure,” he added.

Why Dimon keeps pressing Europe on growth The proposal builds on Jamie Dimon’s longstanding criticism of Europe’s economic performance and its inability to produce companies that can compete globally with those in the US and Asia.

It is not the first time the banking chief has taken aim at Europe’s lack of globally-important companies, stuttering economic growth and lack of sovereignty in key spaces. Last year, he told European business and political leaders at an event in Ireland that, compared with the U.S. and Asia, “you’re losing.”

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Dimon has also argued that the US must ensure it remains the world’s pre-eminent military and economic power and reinvigorate “the American dream and American values, which are weakening for too many of our fellow citizens.”

“A renewed commitment to American values and alliances coupled with bold reforms by Europe would be a geopolitical and economic home run, guaranteeing the Western world’s strength for the next 250 years,” he said.