JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon warned that the war in Iran could push up inflation and drag down financial markets even further if interest rates start to rise.
Jamie Dimon warns of higher inflation, interest rates from Iran war
SummaryThe JPMorgan Chase CEO said the threat of Iran must be addressed while economic risks from prolonged conflict remain.
JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon warned that the war in Iran could push up inflation and drag down financial markets even further if interest rates start to rise.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More