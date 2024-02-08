Economy
Jan inflation likely fell to 5%: Mint poll
SummaryWhile the moderation may give RBI some breathing room, the regulator is still worried about significant uncertainty in food prices due to “the possibility of adverse weather events”
India’s retail inflation likely moderated to a three-month low of 5.00% in January from 5.69% in the month before mainly on account of cooling food inflation, according to the median estimate of 17 economists in the latest Mint poll.
