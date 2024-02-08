Jan inflation likely fell to 5%: Mint poll

India’s retail inflation likely moderated to a three-month low of 5.00% in January from 5.69% in the month before mainly on account of cooling food inflation, according to the median estimate of 17 economists in the latest Mint poll.

While the Reserve Bank of India may find breathing room from this moderation, it still expressed worry in its monetary policy review about significant uncertainty in food prices due to “the possibility of adverse weather events".

Supply-side measures would be needed to keep them food prices in check, RBI said.

The official data is scheduled to be released on 12 February.

The economists’ projection in the poll ranged between 4.70% and 5.40%.

While cooling food inflation may bring relief, the prices are still expected to be elevated, with cereal prices emerging sticky for over a year now.

“We expect food prices to rise by 8.1% year-on-year in January (December: 8.7%)," said Rahul Bajoria, managing director, Asia-Pacific, at Barclays in a report dated 6 February. “In spite of the climbdown in inflation, at 8%-plus, it still remains elevated, though largely due to transitory factors."

On a sequential basis, food prices may have cooled marginally, with declines in the prices of vegetables, pulses, spices, sugar and eggs offsetting the rise in prices of cereals and fruits, Bajoria said.

Since food items account for nearly 40% of the inflation basket, they tend to influence the headline inflation significantly.

For most of last year, while core inflation, which excludes volatile segments like food and fuel and light, followed a downward trajectory, volatile food prices added a lot of uncertainty.

In RBI’s latest monetary policy committee meeting, members expressed worry over the uncertain outlook for food prices, and called for “effective supply-side responses" by the government.

“The continuing pass-through of monetary policy actions and stance is keeping core inflation muted," the committee said.

The rate-setting panel has retained its inflation projection for 2023-24 at 5.4%, and expects inflation to average at 5% in the January-March quarter.

Although inflation is expected to keep moderating, it would still be far from the medium-term target of 4.0%.

As such, most economists do not expect cuts in the policy repo rate to commence before August.