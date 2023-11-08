‘Jan Vishwas will need upgrades’

NEW DELHI :The law to improve the ease of doing business, passed by Parliament a few months ago, will need continuous upgrades, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government is currently consulting with the industry and seeking feedback to upgrade the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023, to address challenges to ease of doing business in India.

“With our best intentions, the Jan Vishwas 2.0 bill will take us one step forward, but we will possibly need Jan Vishwas 3.0," Goyal said at a conference on ease of doing business organized by CII. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This ease of doing business will be a continuous effort."

Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) has been the key priority of the government as part of efforts to spur private investment.

According to the World Bank, India ranked 63 among 190 countries in Ease of Doing Business in 2020. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bill, passed in the Lok Sabha in June and the Rajya Sabha in August, amends 183 provisions in 42 Central Acts administered by 19 ministries and departments across a range of sectors. It aims to rationalize criminal provisions and ensure that citizens, businesses and government departments operate without fear of imprisonment for minor, technical or procedural defaults.

Goyal urged industry to make use of the National Single Window System -- a digital platform to guide investors in identifying and applying for approvals -- and suggest measures to improve it.

The government wants to take Jan Vishwas to the next level, as it closely monitors its impact on the ground, and come up with an evolving roadmap, Goyal said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Today we are living in an opportune moment and it is India’s time. We have moved from ‘Fragile Five’ to top five economy in the last five years," Goyal said.

“We are the fastest growing large economy in the world and in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to make India a developed nation by 2047, he has made available the building blocks by providing strong macroeconomic fundamentals and large-scale investments," he added.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.