Janet Yellen begins Asia Trip to win support for cap on Russian oil price

Now, Ms. Yellen and Western officials are seeking to create a carve-out from the insurance ban. The change would allow firms in the EU, U.K. and elsewhere to insure and finance shipments of Russian oil, if the sales price falls under the cap. The plan seeks to preserve the ability of many developing countries, as well as China and India, to purchase oil from Russia. The country’s oil has already been selling at a discount compared with global benchmarks, while the U.S. and EU have moved to ban it.