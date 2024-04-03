Janet Yellen missed the first ‘China shock.’ Can she stop the second?

Chinese economic officials have embraced Yellen as someone who still values trade and investment between the countries even as they have become geopolitical adversaries, according to people who have spoken with them. Yellen is the first member of Biden’s cabinet to travel to China twice. That is a distinction from some other officials; U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai has remarked to staff that she doesn’t want to be part of a parade of Americans in China, given the difficulty of reaching agreements on trade, according to people familiar with the matter.