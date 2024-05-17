Janet Yellen’s risky debt-management business
SummaryHer overreliance on short-term borrowing sets taxpayers up for a painful economic reckoning.
The Biden administration’s profligate spending—driving unprecedented trillion-dollar deficits during a full-employment, peacetime economy—has naturally required an increase in borrowing. But the size of Treasury issuance is only one aspect of U.S. borrowing. The way the U.S. borrows is equally important to market assessments of American financial credibility.