Janet Yellen’s risky debt-management business

The incremental issuance of bills effectively eased financial conditions by reducing the amount of interest-rate risk markets would have otherwise needed to absorb in the form of higher note and bond issuance. As markets digested smaller than expected note and bond issuance in the fourth quarter of 2023, 10-year Treasury yields fell from nearly 5% at the beginning of November 2023 to less than 4% by the end of December 2023. This helped spark a more than 25% rise in stock prices that stimulated the real economy. Despite yet another $1 trillion deficit projected for 2024, the Treasury Department recently reaffirmed that it doesn’t plan to increase issuance for at least the next several quarters, which conveniently will keep increased note and bond supply off the market through the November election.