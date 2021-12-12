Janet Yellen walks political tightrope to deliver on Biden’s climate promises

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, an arm of the Treasury, plans soon to issue a framework of its expectations for how large banks should be managing climate risk, with detailed guidance to follow next year. The Fed is working on so-called scenario analysis to model financial risks associated with climate change. The SEC plans to issue a rule proposal early next year to strengthen mandatory disclosures around climate-related risks and has sent letters to dozens of publicly traded companies asking them to provide more information to investors about how climate change might affect earnings.