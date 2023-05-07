Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home/ Economy / Janet Yellen warns against debt ceiling talks with ‘gun to the head of the American people’

Janet Yellen warns against debt ceiling talks with ‘gun to the head of the American people’

1 min read . 07:16 PM IST Reuters
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen.

Yellen reiterates a warning to lawmakers the government could pay its bills only through early June without increasing the limit

WASHINGTON :U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said debt ceiling negotiations should not take place "with a gun to the head of the American people."

WASHINGTON :U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said debt ceiling negotiations should not take place "with a gun to the head of the American people."

 

 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Yellen, in an interview on ABC News, reiterated a warning to lawmakers the government could pay its bills only through early June without increasing the limit, which the government hit in January.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.