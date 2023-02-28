January core sector growth rises by 7.8%, data shows

January core sector growth rises by 7.8%, data shows1 min read . 05:39 PM IST
- The government data added that for the April-January 2022-23, the IIP grew by 7.9 percent.
India's combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) for January increased by 7.8 per cent compared to the corresponding period of last year, said Ministry of Commerce & Industry on 28 February.
“The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 7.8 per cent (provisional) in January 2023 as compared to the Index of January 2022," stated the release.
According to the release, the coal production rose by 13.4 per cent in January, 2023 on a Y-o-Y basis, while the cumulative index increased by 16.1 per cent during April to January 2022-23 over corresponding period of the previous year.
Similarly, the natural gas production surged by 5.3 per cent in January, 2023 and Petroleum Refinery production increased by 4.5 per cent in January, 2023 over January, 2022.
Also, fertilizers production rose 17.9 per cent in January, 2023 on Y-o-Y basis, along with steel production, which also increased by 6.2 per cent in January, 2023.
Cement production increased by 4.6 per cent in January, 2023, and Electricity generation rose by 12.0 per cent in January, 2023 over January, 2022. The only sector that witnessed a decline was crude oil whose production declined by 1.1 per cent in January, 2023 compared to the corresponding period of last year.
The eight core industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).