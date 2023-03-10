January factory output grows at 5.2%5 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 08:50 PM IST
- The industrial output growth in January is the third consecutive month of its expansion, and the highest since last June when output had expanded in double digits
India's industrial output grew 5.2% in January supported by broad-based expansion in manufacturing, mining and electricity output but two consecutive months of contraction in consumer durable output indicated the weakness in economic recovery.
