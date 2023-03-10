India's industrial output grew 5.2% in January supported by broad-based expansion in manufacturing, mining and electricity output but two consecutive months of contraction in consumer durable output indicated the weakness in economic recovery.

The industrial output growth in January is the third consecutive month of its expansion, and the highest since last June when output had expanded in double digits. It is also an improvement over the upwardly revised 4.7% expansion seen in December, but it comes against a tepid 2% growth seen in January last year, showed data from the ministry of statistics and programme implementation.

Manufacturing sector, which has the highest weight in the index of industrial output, recorded the third consecutive month of growth in January with output expanding moderately at 3.7% although the sector had seen only a 1.9% output expansion in the same time a year ago. Mining output expanded 8.8% and electricity generation recorded a 12.7% annual growth in January.

In terms of use-based classification, consumer goods output showed a mixed trend. Output of consumer durables contracted for the second straight month, raising doubts about the pent-up demand for these high-value items running out of steam, but consumer non-durables, which are items of mass consumption, grew at 6.2% in January, its third consecutive month of growth, suggesting improvement in rural demand.

The growth in consumer non-durables since November, which comes after four months of contraction, will bring cheer to policy makers eager to see rural demand improving. If weather conditions remain favourable over the next few months, rural demand could get a further boost. In the April to January period, consumer durables registered a 2.2% annual growth, while non-durables saw a 0.4% contraction.

Capital goods output expanded 11% and infrastructure or construction goods reported an 8.1% growth in January, suggesting investment activity.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at rating agency ICRA Ltd said that industrial output could record a dip in annual growth in February to 3-5% as some of the available high frequency indicators such as rail freight traffic, ports cargo traffic, electricity generation and auto output showed weaker performance in February in spite of the subdued base.

Quoting its February manufacturing purchase manager's index figure, the S&P Global had said earlier this month that India's manufacturing industry sustained robust output growth halfway through the final fiscal quarter, but it was driven mainly by the domestic market. It had also pointed out that there was a notable slowdown in the rate of international sales expansion of the 400 companies it surveyed.

India's economy is likely to grow at 7% in FY23 as per the ministry's second advance estimate and at 6.4% in FY24 going by the RBI's estimate. High input costs and rising interest rate, uncertainties over external demand and adverse weather conditions could pose downside risks to growth in coming quarters.

