January global economy wrap: US Fed, world growth, China’s shrinking population

Every month, Mint’s Plain Facts section brings out an update on key global economic data to thread together the biggest developments in the world that are worth paying attention to. The accompanying analysis and charts attempt to explain how each story is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it can impact India. This time, we explain why the markets are eyeing the upcoming monetary policy meeting of the US Federal Reserve and what top economists predict for global growth.

1. Watching out

After aggressively hiking interest rates in the first half of 2023, the US Federal Reserve has taken a long pause since August and indicated the possibility of an easing in monetary policy this year, in three tranches. While rate cuts are coming, all eyes are now on its decision on Wednesday as it could offer cues on their timing. However, a strong performance by the US economy, which grew faster than the expected 3.3% rate in the December-ended quarter, and the stock market rally could support the view that the US Fed should keep rates unchanged until there are clearer indications of inflation coming down to the target of 2%. In December, retail inflation was 3.4%, the highest in three months and higher than market expectations. Against the backdrop of a strong economic performance and some inflationary concerns, the US Fed's meeting may offer more clarity on the dovish stance it took last month.

2. Cautiously optimistic

Global air cargo demand ended 2023 on a positive note, rising 9% year-on-year in December, after having witnessed steep declines every month until August. While the recovery may be a reflection of temporary optimism during the holiday season, air cargo demand could also benefit from the trade disruptions in the Red Sea, which has forced ships to take a longer and costlier route to avoid attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The crisis is yet to lift air cargo demand materially, but the spillover effects of delays could make traders switch to air cargo to reduce the impact of the disruptions on the sea routes, according to Xeneta, an ocean and air freight rate analytics platform. Due to strong uncertainty in the demand and supply chains, air freight rates have started rising since October, reducing the year-on-year deflationary pressures. That said, the uncertainty over supply chains and global growth also leads to caution.

3. Growth divide

Even though the world economy performed better than expected in 2023, economists are once again placing bets on “somewhat weaker" growth in 2024, according to a survey of chief economists held during November–December by the World Economic Forum. (Its findings were released earlier this month.) Around 53% of the surveyed economists said the global economy could somewhat weaken, and 3% foresee “much weaker" growth. Less than a quarter (23%) said the growth could be “somewhat stronger", while the “much stronger" option had few takers. However, despite the gloomy global outlook, economists are optimistic about the South Asia and East Asia and Pacific regions. South Asia particularly saw 52% economists expecting a strong growth and 41% moderate growth. China and Europe stood out for gloomy expectations about their growth. However, with central banks largely expected to ease monetary policy in 2024, economic growth globally may expect additional support as it fights headwinds from geopolitical tensions.

4. Shrinking dragon

At a time when China is facing deflation and prospects of weak growth, its shrinking population has added to the worries. It has already lost its tag of being the world’s most populous country to India last year, and the latest data show that its population shrank for the second year in a row due to a falling birth rate. The country, which had once imposed a draconian one-child policy to check its population boom, is now offering a slew of schemes such as cheap housing and tax benefits to give a leg-up to the birth rates. China’s economy, which was powered by its young working population for decades, is now staring at a large aging population, which could spell troubles for the world’s second largest economy in the near future. Despite a long run of rapid growth, China is still an upper-middle-income nation and may find it challenging to move up considering the adverse demographic dividend.

5. Oil worry

A series of events linked to geopolitical tensions, a decline in the US crude oil stock, and China’s unexpected stimulus in the form of a lower cash reserve requirement for banks has pushed the global crude oil prices up. The Brent crude oil price is hovering at around $83 per barrel, the highest in at least two months. While prices have risen in recent weeks, they are still lower than the level seen in September, when they had reached around $96 per barrel. Despite the concerns about prices topping the $100 mark, the level came down and settled below $80 per barrel, barring the surge in recent weeks. Analysts expect oil to stay between $80 and $90 a barrel, if not surpass $100, in 2024, which may still put net oil importers such as India in a spot. It could also hamper steps taken by several countries to control high inflation, along with price pressures that are already emerging with costlier trade.