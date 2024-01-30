January global economy wrap: US Fed, world growth, China’s shrinking population
Summary
- The upcoming US Fed meeting is expected to give cues on the timing of the interest rate cuts in the world’s largest economy, while global growth outlook appears gloomy for 2024.
Every month, Mint’s Plain Facts section brings out an update on key global economic data to thread together the biggest developments in the world that are worth paying attention to. The accompanying analysis and charts attempt to explain how each story is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it can impact India. This time, we explain why the markets are eyeing the upcoming monetary policy meeting of the US Federal Reserve and what top economists predict for global growth.