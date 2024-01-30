January global economy wrap: US Fed, world growth, China’s shrinking population

1. Watching out

After aggressively hiking interest rates in the first half of 2023, the US Federal Reserve has taken a long pause since August and indicated the possibility of an easing in monetary policy this year, in three tranches. While rate cuts are coming, all eyes are now on its decision on Wednesday as it could offer cues on their timing. However, a strong performance by the US economy, which grew faster than the expected 3.3% rate in the December-ended quarter, and the stock market rally could support the view that the US Fed should keep rates unchanged until there are clearer indications of inflation coming down to the target of 2%. In December, retail inflation was 3.4%, the highest in three months and higher than market expectations. Against the backdrop of a strong economic performance and some inflationary concerns, the US Fed's meeting may offer more clarity on the dovish stance it took last month.