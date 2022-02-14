January WPI inflation eases marginally to 12.96%: Govt data

The annual wholesale price-based inflation eased marginally to 12.96% in January compared to the December figure of 13.56%, government data revealed on Monday.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement on Monday, "the high rate of inflation in January 2022 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, food articles etc as compared the corresponding month of the previous year."

WPI inflation has remained in double digits for the tenth consecutive month beginning April 2021. Inflation in December 2021 was 13.56%, while in January 2021, it was 2.51%.

However, the inflation in food articles, spiked to a 10.33% in January 2022 from 9.56% in December 2021. Vegetable price rise rate jumped to 38.45%, against 31.56% in the previous month.

In the food articles category, pulses, cereals and paddy witnessed a month-on-month price rise, while inflation in egg, meat and fish stood at 9.85% and in potato and onion at (-)14.45 and (-)15.98%, respectively. Inflation in manufactured items was 9.42 per cent in January, against 10.62% in the previous month. In fuel and power basket, the rate of price rise was 32.27% in January, marginally lower than 32.30% in December.

Meanwhile, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that the government's inflation management is robust and it has handled the price rise during the Covid-19 crisis in a much more efficient manner than the UPA government did during the 2008-09 global financial crisis, .

Replying to the general discussion on Union Budget 2022-23 in Rajya Sabha, the Finance Minister noted that the Indian economy suffered a loss of ₹9.57 lakh crore during the Coronavirus pandemic while the loss to the economy during the 2008-09 global financial crisis was ₹2.12 lakh crore.

"CPI inflation of that time (2008-09 crisis) was 9.1 per cent, for a reduction of only ₹2.12 lakh crore when the global financial crisis hit us. But when the COVID pandemic hit us, the loss to GDP was ₹9.57 lakh crore. Our management of inflation was such that it was only 6.2 per cent. The opposition couldn't handle the lesser crisis," Sitharaman said.

However, wholesale inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), after remaining very benign during the previous financial year on account of pandemic induced weakening of economic activity, record low global crude oil prices and weak demand, witnessed a sharp uptick, rising to 12.5% during April-December period of the current financial year.

While WPI inflation has been higher in the current financial year compared to the previous year in all the three major groups, it was above 20 per cent in 'fuel and power' group reflecting the high international petroleum prices, according to the Economic Survey 2021-22 tabled in parliament on January 31, 2022.

