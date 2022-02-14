January WPI inflation eases marginally to 12.96%: Govt data

"CPI inflation of that time (2008-09 crisis) was 9.1 per cent, for a reduction of only ₹2.12 lakh crore when the global financial crisis hit us. But when the COVID pandemic hit us, the loss to GDP was ₹9.57 lakh crore. Our management of inflation was such that it was only 6.2 per cent. The opposition couldn't handle the lesser crisis," Sitharaman said.