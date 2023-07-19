Japan 2.0: changes under way or flash-in-the-pan?

The Nikkei 225 index hit an all-time high of 38195 points in December 1989, a fitting finale to a decade of spectacular boom in Japan. But as 1990 began, Japan’s asset bubble burst and the stock market went into a long slump. For the next three decades, the country experienced low growth, low inflation, low interest rates, and a rapidly ageing society—a phenomenon so novel that it became known as Japanification. This staggering economic decline did not respond to fiscal stimulus or monetary easing, and barely budged when the Bank of Japan experimented with yield curve control. Metaphorically speaking, it seemed that the sun had set on the land of the rising sun.

Ironically, as the rest of the world struggles with a war and the aftermath of a pandemic, Japan may be on the cusp of a growth renewal. A series of reforms are changing entrenched corporate cultures and attracting investor attention. Between April and June 2023, net foreign purchases of cash equities jumped to 6.15 trillion yen, or $44.9 billion. In June, two leading foreign funds—BlackRock and Berkshire Hathaway—endorsed Japan. The Japanese stock market has outperformed almost every other market in the first half of 2023: the Nikkei 225 crossed the key 33,000 milestone on 13 June, 33 years after its 1990 crash. But is this rally sustainable, or is Japan just the flavour of the month in a market deprived of good news? That depends on whether policy makers and corporate chiefs are able to use current conditions to alter economic fundamentals.

Corporate governance

During 1993-2003, Japan’s real GDP grew at an average rate of 1%. As growth declined, companies became risk-averse and reluctant to invest in new businesses. The gross investment rate dropped from 32% to 26% in that period, while corporate taxes fell and wages grew slowly. The result was that corporate profits started accumulating as cash holdings. When companies do not use capital efficiently, investors are pessimistic about their future prospects. Not surprisingly, by March 2023, half the companies listed in the “Prime" category of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) traded at prices below their book values.

In March 2023, TSE proposed that companies consciously work towards increasing their return on equity; and indicated that failure to comply may result in delisting. This suggestion has been a huge success: share buybacks and dividend payouts have shot up and shareholder feedback is being heard. Corporate Japan is becoming more investor-friendly, and this has provided a strong boost to share prices.

Inflation, finally

Japan has struggled with low inflation and deflation since the 1990s, barring a few brief episodes of mild price increases. The current spell of inflation could fizzle out too, since it appears to be mainly driven by rising food prices. Yet, investors and policy makers have welcomed it as a sign of a return to the target 2% rate. Inflation has been above 3% since August 2022, but the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is in no hurry to tighten monetary policy. It has opted instead to support the country’s fragile growth.

Despite the BoJ’s dovish stance, inflation has finally led to higher wages. Nominal wage increases were languishing at around 2% for many years, but the 2023 spring wage negotiations between trade unions and employers resulted in a 3.8% agreed hike, the highest in 30 years. This sets a new benchmark for corporate wages. Higher wages are expected to boost consumption and relieve households facing inflation after many years.

Chart 3:

Trade linkages

The newfound optimism owes much to recent developments. Rising US-China tensions make Japan more attractive to investors: Japan offers exposure to Asia while also being a western ally. Japan is also sometimes seen as a safer play on China: it benefits from China’s growth because China is its largest trading partner, but is a less risky investment destination. Also, the yen has depreciated by 9.4% this year, giving exports a competitive boost, and making Japanese stocks cheaper.

However, each of these themes could quickly turn unfavourable. Foreign capital is likely to shift to China if it returns to pre-pandemic growth levels. The yen’s export advantage will disappear once US monetary policy normalizes. Meanwhile, a weaker yen makes imports dearer. Thus how the Japan story plays out will depend on how much value can be unlocked by the combination of favourable macro-economic conditions and corporate governance reforms.

The author is an independent writer on economics and finance.