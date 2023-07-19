Japan 2.0: changes under way or flash-in-the-pan?

Ironically, as the rest of the world struggles with a war and the aftermath of a pandemic, Japan may be on the cusp of a growth renewal. A series of reforms are changing entrenched corporate cultures and attracting investor attention. Between April and June 2023, net foreign purchases of cash equities jumped to 6.15 trillion yen, or $44.9 billion. In June, two leading foreign funds—BlackRock and Berkshire Hathaway—endorsed Japan. The Japanese stock market has outperformed almost every other market in the first half of 2023: the Nikkei 225 crossed the key 33,000 milestone on 13 June, 33 years after its 1990 crash. But is this rally sustainable, or is Japan just the flavour of the month in a market deprived of good news? That depends on whether policy makers and corporate chiefs are able to use current conditions to alter economic fundamentals.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}