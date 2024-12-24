Japan Aims for 60% Emissions Cut by 2035 in Target Seen as Lax

Japan is pushing through a new target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2035, even as the plan faces criticism as lacking in ambition.

Making the reductions from 2013 levels will put the nation, among the world’s top carbon polluters, on track to hit net zero by 2050, according to officials from a joint panel of the trade and environment ministries, which announced the strategy on Tuesday. The plan will now go through a public comment period before final approval from Japan’s cabinet.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s government follows countries including the UK and US in setting out upgraded emissions-cutting commitments ahead of a February deadline for nations to submit new climate targets under the Paris Agreement. Japan previously had vowed to reduce emissions by 46% by 2030 from 2013 levels.

Japan, which relied on coal and natural gas for more than 60% of electricity generation last year, has been slow to shift to lower-emission energy sources. Utilities have encountered regulatory challenges in restarting nuclear power plants, while a lack of available land has restricted the expansion of solar and onshore wind.

The 60% target was proposed last month by officials, and criticized by scientists and climate campaigners who argued Japan’s plans don’t align with international ambitions to limit global warming.

To achieve net zero, Japan would require total investment in its energy industry of $7.7 trillion through 2050 to increase funding for low-carbon assets and infrastructure, BloombergNEF wrote in a September report.

Japan would need to implement cuts of about 80% by 2035 to hold the increase in global temperatures to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, according to an analysis by Climate Action Tracker, a group which grades national strategies.

The new target follows government consultation with a group of external academics, business leaders and other experts. Some criticized the goal as unambitious and not aligned with Paris Agreement goal.

With assistance from Stephen Stapczynski.