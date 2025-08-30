Japan aims to hire 50,000 ‘skilled and semi-skilled’ personnel in the next five years — Check details

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday, 29 August 2025, announced that Japan aims to hire 50,000 ‘skilled and semi-skilled’ personnel from India in the next five years, part of its bigger agenda of exchanging 500,000 people, reported the news agency ANI, citing India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

“The two sides concluded an important action plan on human resource exchange today, which sets a headline number of two-way exchange of people of 5,00,000 over the next five years, including 50,000 skilled and semi-skilled personnel from India to Japan,” said Misri in his media address.

In the press conference for PM Narendra Modi's visit to Japan, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that both governments have discussed how to leverage the Indians' shifting to Japan.

“There is an Indian diaspora in Japan, but the mechanics of how to leverage this better have been a subject of discussion between both governments,” said Misri.

The foreign secretary also said that Japan has a ‘dynamic economy’ but faces a labour shortage in certain sectors. Misri highlighted that India has a large pool of candidates who can fulfil those vacancies.

“Japan has a dynamic economy, but also faces a labour shortage in certain specific sectors. India has a large pool of skilled and semi-skilled personnel who can fill the need in precisely some of these sectors in Japan,” he said, according to the agency report.

Japan's investment target in India Japan on Friday set an investment target of 10 trillion yen or nearly ₹6 lakh crore in India over the next ten years with the aim of boosting the economic partnership between the two nations.

“We have set a target of 10 trillion yen investment from Japan in India over the next ten years,” Modi said, according to a PTI report.

Both nations confirmed 13 key agreements and declarations, and announced the launch of several transformative initiatives, including an economic security architecture to promote supply chain resilience in strategic sectors such as semiconductors, clean energy, telecom, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and new and emerging technologies.

“We both agree that as two major economies and vibrant democracies, our partnership is very important not only for our two countries, but also for global peace and stability. Strong democracies are natural partners in shaping a better world,” said PM Modi, according to the agency report.