Japan approves $141 billion stimulus to boost economy, offset living costs
SummaryThe package is aimed at easing rising living costs and promoting business innovation and investment.
TOKYO—Japan’s cabinet on Friday approved an economic stimulus package worth more than $140 billion, in Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s latest push to tackle inflation and boost growth after his coalition suffered a bruising electoral defeat last month.
