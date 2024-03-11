Japan avoids technical recession ahead of BOJ meeting as Q4 GDP revised up to slight expansion
Japan’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded at an annualized pace of 0.4% in the October-December quarter, the revised data by Cabinet Office reported on Monday, better than the initial estimate for a 0.4% contraction.
Japan narrowly avoided entering a technical recession in the second half of 2023 as the country revised economic data higher, reversing a quarterly contraction into positive growth, supporting the case for the central bank to end its negative interest rate policy this month or next.