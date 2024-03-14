Japan Finally Gets a Raise
SummaryRobust wage gains have been the missing piece of the puzzle keeping Japan’s rates low—now they are finally here.
Japanese workers are about to receive much bigger paychecks. That could make the Bank of Japan’s decision on whether to ditch its ultralow interest rate policy—which could come as soon as next week—easier.
