Japan Finally Gets a Raise

The first round results of the Shunto will come out this Friday and Morgan Stanley estimates average wage increases could be 5.2%. The bank thinks the final round result—which will be announced in the summer—will be around 4.8%. That final figure is usually lower because it includes employees covered by some smaller unions. The pay raise also includes regular hikes depending on seniority. While the Shunto is for unionized workers, the results are a good indication of the overall trend for wages.