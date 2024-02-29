Japan Is Back. Is The Defeat of Deflation the Reason?
Greg Ip , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 29 Feb 2024, 07:56 PM IST
SummaryDeflation might be vanquished, but the payoff could be elusive.
The Nikkei stock index recorded last week its first new high in 34 years, a fitting tribute to Japan’s re-emergence as a genuinely exciting economy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less