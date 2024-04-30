Japan is wrong to try to prop up the yen
Summary
- Supporting the currency is expensive and futile
It is easy for investors to lose a fortune in the financial markets—and even easier for governments. In 2022 Japan spent more than $60bn of its foreign-exchange reserves defending the yen, its first intervention to strengthen the currency in nearly a quarter of a century, after the exchange rate fell to nearly ¥146 to the dollar. And for what? Today the yen is weaker still. Yet instead of learning that fighting the market is futile, policymakers are repeating the mistake. After the currency fell to ¥160 to the dollar on April 29th, its lowest in 34 years, it suddenly moved sharply upward, convincing many traders that the government is buying again.