Japan is wrong to try to prop up the yen

The gulf exists because of differences in the outlook for inflation. It is still unclear just how emphatically Japan has broken out of the low-inflation—and at times deflationary—trap in which it has been stuck since asset prices collapsed in the 1990s. Although headline annual inflation has been above the central bank’s 2% target for nearly two years, there are signs that price rises have been slowing. Rightly, rate-setters at the Bank of Japan seem more concerned with hitting their inflation target than with using monetary policy to support the yen. All told, therefore, the country’s interest-rate outlook is diverging from America’s, where there are growing worries that inflation is not falling as it should and so the Federal Reserve will not cut interest rates any time soon.