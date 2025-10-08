Japan's JICA to boost ties with the private sector to fund urban infra in India
Japan International Cooperation Agency is prioritizing sectors where blended finance—where public funds combine with private investments to create infrastructure projects such as roads and housing—can deliver the greatest impact.
New Delhi: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which is working with Indian government agencies to develop blended finance frameworks to boost urban infrastructure investment, aims to move beyond traditional sovereign lending and engage more closely with state and city-level bodies as well as private partners.