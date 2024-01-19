Japan to help India cut power sector emissions

NEW DELHI :Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the country’s development aid agency, is working with India on a roadmap to reduce carbon emissions in the power sector, Saito Mitsunori, the chief representative of the agency’s India Office said.
JICA is also in talks with the central and state governments to fund more projects to improve connectivity with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, Mitsunori said.
The Japanese agency, one of the largest bilateral funders for India, is financing large infrastructure and connectivity projects like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project, and road connectivity improvement projects in the North-east, apart from projects in water and sanitation, power, forestry, agriculture, health, education and sustainable development goals (SDGs).
“A decarbonization road map (for the power sector) will be formulated by the government with JICA’s support in the coming years," Mitsunori said.
JICA is also working with the Central Electricity Authority to help it with planning policy formulation and terms of the power sector development, apart from funding renewable sector development in the country, he added.
India has an ambitious goal of decarbonizing energy to 50% and achieving 500 GW of fossil fuel-free generating capacity by 2030. This would require the country to meet 50% of its electricity requirements from renewable energy sources by 2030.
Meanwhile, JICA is also financing large infrastructure connectivity projects in India and Bangladesh.
As things stand, India, Japan, and Bangladesh have come together in the form of the ambitious Bay of Bengal Northeast Corridor project to transform connectivity in the Bay of Bengal region through multiple connectivity corridors and industrial value chains.
While on the Bangladesh side, JICA is financing the development of Matabari’s deep seaport in Cox’s Bazar district, on the Indian side. In India it is financing road connectivity improvement projects in the North-east region, totalling more than 750km in length.
“Looking into the future, we are very much keen to fund more projects to improve connectivity with Bangladesh or Nepal or Bhutan," Mitsunori said. “We are yet to unveil a plan but I’d like to convey JICA’s keenness and willingness to do more for that direction," he added.
Mitsunori added that JICA is interested in improving institutional connectivity between India and its neighbours, which includes streamlining customs clearances and other policy instruments to accelerate cross-border goods and services trade.
“JICA is currently conducting a study to consider the possibilities in this sector. It is also in touch with central and state ministries regarding this matter," he added.
Japan has been instrumental in improving connectivity infrastructure between India and its neighbours like Bangladesh.
In 2023, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled the Bay of Bengal Northeast Industrial Value Chain project during his visit to India.
This project envisions improving physical connectivity and policy tools to attract more investment to India’s northeast region and Bangladesh.
In December, Mint reported that India is considering proposals to connect Bangladesh’s strategically important Matarbari port to northeastern states.
The objective of the project is to strengthen the port’s cargo-handling capacity and to facilitate logistics operations with neighbouring countries.
India is making great progress, reporting record economic growth, lifting people out of poverty, and in sectors like space and technology, Mitsunori said.
“We are really excited to continue working with the Government of India for economic and social development of in the country," he added.