Under pressure to raise wages, Japan’s smaller firms get creative
SummaryThe biggest pay increase in 34 years promised by major Japanese companies is forcing smaller firms with smaller budgets to get creative to stay competitive in the labor market.
TOKYO–Employees at major Japanese companies have been promised the biggest pay increases in 34 years. That’s a good sign for the economy, but forces smaller firms with smaller budgets to get creative to stay competitive in the labor market.
