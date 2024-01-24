Economy
Japanese firms love to invest in India. Here’s why
Summary
- Nearly half (48.6%) of the firms found India to be the most promising destination while Vietnam finished second with 30.1%
India remains the top choice for Japanese manufacturing firms looking to invest abroad, Itagaki Shinichi of the state-owned Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) said in an interview.
