Japanese Investors Return to Overseas Real Estate With Lessons Learned From the 1990s

TOKYO—Big Japanese investors stumbled disastrously into the U.S. commercial real-estate market in the late 1980s, when they bought high-profile properties like New York’s Rockefeller Center not long before the market fell hard.

Now some Japanese institutional investors and real-estate companies are back—but this time it isn’t about flaunting trophy purchases. It is about diversifying portfolios for the long term and getting good bargains while the market is slumping.

Japanese investors in 2023 put $3.7 billion into commercial real estate in the Americas as of Dec. 11, the largest volume since 2016, according to data provider MSCI Real Assets.

“There may be people who need to sell because of their financial straits, which would provide a chance to make a deal at a reasonable price," said Makoto Sakuma, a researcher at NLI Research Institute, which is affiliated with Nippon Life Insurance. “Because real estate is a long-term investment, Japanese investors should look for opportunities when the market is cooling down rather than when it is heating up."

In June, Tokyo-based real-estate company Mori Trust said it invested in 245 Park Avenue, an office building next to Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan, which is jointly owned by SL Green Realty. Mori Trust said it was spending ¥100 billion, equivalent to $700 million, for its share in the building plus renovations.

A Mori Trust representative said the company used its own funds for the investment. “In the current U.S. financing environment, a player like us who does not require financing from a third party has competitive advantage in the U.S. real-estate market," the representative said.

While Mori Trust acknowledged that the rise in Americans working from home has caused stagnation in office real estate, it pointed out tenant demand remained strong for the highest quality space and the Midtown Manhattan property would have high potential after renovation. It said it would buy more office properties if it can find standout buildings.

Other 2023 deals by Japanese buyers include mobile carrier KDDI’s purchase of three Toronto data centers for 1.35 billion Canadian dollars. In November, a fund co-founded by Tokyo-based real-estate company Mitsubishi Estate said it bought an office and retail complex in Sydney, spending the equivalent of about $700 million for the acquisition and renovations.

For Japanese institutional investors, overseas real estate is attractive because the yields tend to be higher than they can get at home. The investors can raise funds inexpensively thanks to low Japanese interest rates.

Nippon Life, which is Japan’s largest insurer by assets with the equivalent of about $555 billion, is typical of the revived interest. Decades ago, Nippon Life found it difficult to manage faraway properties from Tokyo and began reducing its overseas portfolio in the 1990s, ultimately selling all of its buildings. It returned to overseas real estate in 2018, this time investing through real-estate funds.

The insurer had some $3.9 billion in exposure to real estate in the U.S., Europe and Asia as of the end of September. Yu Kosaka, deputy general manager of Nippon Life’s finance and investment planning department, said the company aimed to more than double the figure in the coming years. He said the life insurer’s long-term horizon was a good fit for real estate, which isn’t as easy to buy and sell as stocks but can be expected to deliver solid returns in the long run.

His colleague Takafumi Satake, who oversees alternative investments, said Nippon Life is underweighting office real estate for now in light of the high vacancy and weak demand of the pandemic era.

In the first 10 months of 2023, Japan was No. 5 globally in terms of cross-border investment in commercial real estate, compared with its No. 16 ranking in 2022, according to MSCI. It trailed only the U.S., Singapore, Canada and Hong Kong.

Japanese investors still face the risk this cycle won’t reverse as smoothly as previous down cycles.

Vacancy rates remain high in cities such as New York and San Francisco and are expected to climb higher as more leases expire and tenants downsize. A recently updated study by economists at three U.S. universities found a 49% decline in the long-run value of New York City office buildings owing to the rise of remote work.

Japanese institutional investors are dealing with the risk by investing in a variety of real estate categories and markets.

Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund, which manages around ¥219 trillion, equivalent to $1.5 trillion, in assets, began investing in global real estate in 2018 through real-estate funds managed by others. In 2023, it committed $500 million each to real-estate funds run by Blackstone and Brookfield.

GPIF is allowed to invest up to 5% of its assets in alternative assets, a category that includes real estate as well as private equity and infrastructure. As of the end of March 2023, 45% of the fund’s real-estate investments were in the U.S., followed by 25% in Japan, 8% in the U.K. and 7% in Australia.

GPIF said it believed its long-run returns would rise through alternative-asset investments.

Write to Megumi Fujikawa at megumi.fujikawa@wsj.com