Japanese Investors Return to Overseas Real Estate With Lessons Learned From the 1990s

The insurer had some $3.9 billion in exposure to real estate in the U.S., Europe and Asia as of the end of September. Yu Kosaka, deputy general manager of Nippon Life’s finance and investment planning department, said the company aimed to more than double the figure in the coming years. He said the life insurer’s long-term horizon was a good fit for real estate, which isn’t as easy to buy and sell as stocks but can be expected to deliver solid returns in the long run.