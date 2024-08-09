Japan’s central bank chief dogged by painful history of premature moves
SummaryKazuo Ueda had hoped to start series of rate increases but a bout of market turmoil and the bank’s rapid backtracking shows how hard it is to get the timing right.
TOKYO—The Bank of Japan’s policy board was moving to raise rates above zero when its youngest member spoke up in dissent. He was nervous about whether the stock market might take a dive and commented, “The cost of waiting is not all that high."
