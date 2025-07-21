Japan’s elections near. What they mean for bonds and trade talks.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s job, and vital trade talks with the U.S., are at stake in national elections that take place this Sunday.

Ishiba’s Liberal Democratic Party lost its majority in the legislature’s Lower House in November. Recent polls indicate the same result in the Upper House on July 20, spelling an exit for the unpopular premier. Political turbulence would not be timely for Japan, which faces President Donald Trump’s Aug. 1 deadline to mitigate threatened 25% tariffs on close to $150 billion in annual exports to the U.S.

Election results could also shake up the bond markets and the yen. Ishiba is seen as a fiscal hawk, trying to tame Japan’s government debt, which remains above 200% of gross domestic product despite some reduction after the Covid-19 pandemic.

A successor to Ishiba could open the fiscal spending taps, bringing out the bond vigilantes. Yields on Japanese 10-year bonds have risen 50% since the start of the year and have crept up 17 basis points since July 1, the highest since 2008. Japanese 30-year bonds hit highs this past week, and the 20-year is at its high since 1999.

More broadly, voters are reacting to Japan’s long-awaited exit from deflation, which could be less popular at home than in the financial markets. Consumer price inflation is stuck above 3% annually, outrunning pension payments in the world’s oldest population. The rising cost of living is a leading complaint among Japanese voters, along with corruption scandals that tarnished the long-dominant Liberal Democratic Party last year.

Victory for Ishiba could give him a freer hand to make the kind of concessions Trump seems to be seeking, particularly loosening Japanese import restrictions on U.S. autos and opening up the domestic rice market. U.S. tariffs could produce significant losses in Japan’s export industries, notably auto makers like Toyota Motor and Honda Motor, even as Trump is calling for higher defense spending. If Ishiba loses his majority, no single opposition party looks strong enough to seize the reins. Japan’s waters could become uncharted at a critical time.

