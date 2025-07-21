Japan’s elections near. What they mean for bonds and trade talks.

Victory for Ishiba could give him a freer hand to make the kind of concessions Trump seems to be seeking, particularly loosening Japanese import restrictions on U.S. autos and opening up the domestic rice market. U.S. tariffs could produce significant losses in Japan’s export industries, notably auto makers like Toyota Motor and Honda Motor, even as Trump is calling for higher defense spending. If Ishiba loses his majority, no single opposition party looks strong enough to seize the reins. Japan’s waters could become uncharted at a critical time.