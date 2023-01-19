Japan’s extraordinarily expensive defence of its monetary policy

Japanese inflation has increased, too, but only to 4% year on year in December. That is less than half the peaks in America and the euro zone. And much of the surge is the result of the weak yen, which hit a 32-year low against the dollar in October, and high energy prices. Thus the boj argues underlying inflation is yet to rise to its target level of 2% in a sustainable manner.

