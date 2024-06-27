Japan will take appropriate action as needed to defend its currency as it watches out for sudden, one-sided moves, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said after the yen slid to the lowest level versus the dollar since 1986.

“It is desirable for the exchange rate to move in a stable manner," Suzuki said Thursday morning. “Sudden, one-sided moves are not desirable. We are strongly concerned about the impact on the economy. We will analyze the background of this move with a high sense of urgency and take the necessary action as needed," Bloomberg quoted him as he addressed the reporters on Wednesday.

The Japanese currency declined to as low as 160.87 per dollar, lower than the levels at which officials intervened in the market earlier this year. In mid-morning dealings in Tokyo, the yen traded at 160.45 per dollar.

The value of a currency rises or falls in relation to supply and demand in the market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to multiple reports, one factor behind the fall of the yen is that investors are selling it and continuing to sell it, especially due to the difference between the interest rates of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan.

The US Federal Reserve benchmark interest rate is currently at 5.25 per cent to 5.50 per cent, and the Bank of Japan’s benchmark rate is at around 0.10 per cent.

Earlier this year, Japan reversed its negative interest rate monetary policy after 17 years due to inflation concerns.

