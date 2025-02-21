Japan’s Inflation Speeds Up, Keeping BOJ on Rate Hike Path

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s inflation accelerated more than expected, rising at the fastest pace since the summer of 2023 and keeping the Bank of Japan on track to raise its benchmark interest rate further.

Consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 3.2% from a year earlier in January, the biggest gain since June 2023, according to the ministry of internal affairs Friday. The acceleration was slightly faster than economists’ estimate of a 3.1% increase, and was pushed up by higher processed food prices.

Advertisement

Overall inflation accelerated to 4% from 3.6%, according to the ministry, hitting that mark for the first time in two years. Rising fresh food prices also contributed to the acceleration in overall inflation, as vegetable prices including cabbage soared.

The report reaffirms Japan’s overall inflation as among the highest in the Group of Seven nations, underscoring BOJ board members’ recent comments about the need to watch upside risks. While Governor Kazuo Ueda has overseen three rate hikes in the space of a year, the continued strength in inflation could encourage speculation that the next hike will come sooner than expected.

Advertisement

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Hot readings would strengthen the BOJ’s confidence that inflation is becoming secure around its 2% target — consistent with our view that it will pare stimulus further this year.”

— Taro Kimura, senior Japan economist

Click here to read the full report

As traders reassess their views on the BOJ’s rate hike path, Japan’s benchmark 10-year bond yields have risen this month.

Hotter summers, a weak yen and labor shortage are among the driving factors fueling the higher cost of food for households, as businesses continue to pass their rising price burden onto consumers.

Advertisement

Major food companies in the country are planning on roughly doubling the number of products it’ll raise prices for this year compared to last year, according to a Teikoku Databank report released on Jan. 31.

(Updates with more background, details)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com