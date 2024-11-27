Japan’s latest stimulus package takes new focus: Boosting tax-free income

According to estimates by the Daiwa Institute of Research, a private think tank, about 610,000 students currently cut back on working hours to avoid hitting the threshold and having to pay tax. An increase in the threshold to 1.78 million yen would boost the annual labor supply by about 330 million hours, the analysis found. It would also lift workers’ compensation by 456 billion yen a year and increase private consumption by 319 billion yen, according to the estimates.