Japan's Q3 GDP was revised down to 2.9% annualised contraction, falls faster than the initial estimates
Japan's Q3 GDP has been revised to annualised -2.9% vs a preliminary expectation of -2.1%, while consumption is down -0.2%, and capex is at -0.4% after the revision. Further, real wages slumped -2.3%, while household spending was also down -2.5% in October
Japan's economy fell faster than initially estimated in the third quarter, revised data showed on Friday, complicating the central bank's efforts to phase out its accommodative monetary policy.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message