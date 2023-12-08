comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 07 2023 15:57:50
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 998.75 -2.46%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,457.6 -0.13%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130 -1.37%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 229.85 2.43%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 284.05 1.03%
Business News/ Economy / Japan's Q3 GDP was revised down to 2.9% annualised contraction, falls faster than the initial estimates
Back Back

Japan's Q3 GDP was revised down to 2.9% annualised contraction, falls faster than the initial estimates

 Satoshi Sugiyama , Reuters

Japan's Q3 GDP has been revised to annualised -2.9% vs a preliminary expectation of -2.1%, while consumption is down -0.2%, and capex is at -0.4% after the revision. Further, real wages slumped -2.3%, while household spending was also down -2.5% in October

Although nominal salaries rose 1.5%, inflation of more than 3% wiped off the wage growth in real terms, a gauge of consumers' purchasing power. (File Photo: AFP)Premium
Although nominal salaries rose 1.5%, inflation of more than 3% wiped off the wage growth in real terms, a gauge of consumers' purchasing power. (File Photo: AFP)

Japan's economy fell faster than initially estimated in the third quarter, revised data showed on Friday, complicating the central bank's efforts to phase out its accommodative monetary policy.

Consumer and business spending both shrank, driving down third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP). Separate data showed real wages and household spending kept falling in October, as prolonged inflation discouraged shoppers.

The economy lost an annualised 2.9% in July-September, the revised Cabinet Office data showed, more than a previously estimated 2.1% contraction and market forecasts for a revised 2.0% decline.

Capital expenditure fell 0.4%, which compared with a preliminary 0.6% decrease and a median market forecast for a 0.5% fall.

Private consumption, which makes up more than half of the economy, fell 0.2% in July-September, versus a mostly flat change in the initial estimate.

External demand shaved 0.1 percentage point off real GDP, compared with the preliminary reading of 0.1 points, as service imports outgrew auto exports.

Separate data showed inflation-adjusted real wages dropped 2.3% year-on-year in October to mark a 19th straight month of decline, although slower than the 2.9% fall in September, according to the labour ministry.

Although nominal salaries rose 1.5%, inflation of more than 3% wiped off the wage growth in real terms, a gauge of consumers' purchasing power. With income stagnant, household spending decreased 2.5% in October from a year earlier, falling for eight months in a row, an internal affairs ministry data showed.

The Bank of Japan has stressed it needs to maintain ultra-low interest rates until sustainable inflation of 2% along with wage hikes comes into view. Next year's wage outlook would be crucial for determining whether prices were on the right track, governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday. 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 08 Dec 2023, 07:51 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App